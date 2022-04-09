Alleged Russian Tanks Gets Obliterated In Violent Viral Video

Another incredible video from the war between Russia and Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, an alleged Russian tank was blown to hell by Ukrainian forces, and the explosion needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can fire up the video in the tweet below. It’s absolutely mind-boggling.

Video of a Russian tank targeted by Ukrainian forces. The secondary explosion is likely the result of ammunition catching fire. https://t.co/xJ7sDM0nGP pic.twitter.com/Kbku2quolq — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 9, 2022

Once again, we have an absolutely wild video coming out of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. At this point, you can set your watch to getting daily war videos.

That explosion was also absolutely massive. As Rob Lee pointed out, the massive fireball could have been a result of the ammo catching fire, but no matter what the cause was, it was huge.

Violent Video Shows Huge Gun Battle Against Russian Forces In Ukraine https://t.co/UjKf2nPJJK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 9, 2022

You know a great way to avoid your tanks getting mauled and blown up? Don’t invade a country. It’s shockingly simple! If you don’t want your gear blown to hell and your guys killed, keep them in Russia!

That might sound crazy, but it’s true. Putin made the decision to roll tanks into Ukraine, and he probably realized a long time ago that he bit off way more than he could chew.

Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine Captured On Video https://t.co/REUpyWsQSj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 9, 2022

Hopefully, the Ukrainians continue to put up a spirited defense for as long as possible.