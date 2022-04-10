Gil Brandt Makes Insanely Stupid Comments About Dwayne Haskins Dying

Gil Brandt’s reaction to Dwayne Haskins’ death was incredibly stupid.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed Saturday in Florida after being struck by a vehicle. He was only 24 years old, and Brandt’s reaction to the death was beyond unacceptable. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I hate anytime anyone is killed or anyone dies, but he was a guy that was living to be dead so to speak,” Brandt said during a Saturday interview.

You can listen to the full audio below. It’s legit unreal.

Here is @Gil_Brandt on NFL radio when asked about Dwayne Haskins.

“He was a guy that was living to be dead.”

“It was always something” with Haskins

“Maybe it he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.” pic.twitter.com/cuZZdqYOck — Pete Damilatis (@PeteDamilatis) April 9, 2022

Following his comments, Brandt apologized and wrote on Twitter, “This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 9, 2022

Sometimes, it’s just best to say nothing at all if you don’t have something good to say. That’s the best way I can sum up Brandt’s comments.

First, Adam Schefter deleted his death announcement because it was wildly insensitive and Brandt followed him up by making even dumber comments.

Haskins’ dying at the age of 24 in a freak car accident is absolutely tragic, and there’s nothing else you need to say. If you find yourself talking about his play in the NFL so soon after dying, you should just stop talking.