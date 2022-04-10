Violent Viral Video Shows Intense Fighting In Ukraine

Another crazy video has hit social media of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

A viral video tweeted by Rob Lee showed violent and intense fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has seen heavy fighting for a long time at this point.

In the video, a man with an AK-47 could be seen firing multiple times out the window of what appeared to be an apartment. You can watch the insane video below.

Once again, we have more crazy footage from the Ukraine/Russia war to watch. As I’ve said countless times, there are endless videos of the carnage on the ground.

Whether it’s planes getting shot down, tanks getting blown to hell or something else, we’ve seen it all at this point.

Above all else, the videos are a very blunt and brutal reminder that war is absolute hell. It’s not like the movies where dramatic music is playing in the background and everything moves in slow motion.

People die and there’s no reset button. That’s the true reality of war.

