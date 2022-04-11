REPORT: Billy Ray Cyrus Might Actually Have An ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ After His Wife Allegedly Files For Divorce

Tish Cyrus allegedly filed divorce papers in Tennessee last week to end her 29-year marriage to country music superstar Billy Ray Cyrus.

The divorce papers allegedly cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split and demand the equal distribution of all assets once shared by the couple, according to TMZ.

Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish, has filed for divorce from her dad Billy Ray Cyrus. https://t.co/IKfwcQuFrq — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2022

Billy Ray Cyrus’ 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart” may be ringing true with the news of the alleged divorce filing. The divorce documents allegedly note Tish and Billy Ray have been living separately since 2020, as reported by TMZ.

The famous couple has had their fair share of ups and downs in front of the media, and eagle-eyed fans noted the famous singer’s absence from the Cyrus family photo during Christmas celebrations in 2021, as reported by Perez Hilton. The last public sighting of the couple dates as far back as 2020 according to TMZ. Their joint attendance at the WME pre-Oscars party just before the global pandemic is the last noted public appearance they shared, according to Extra. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says Her Plane Was Hit By Lightning, Canceling Big Concert)

The famous parents of Miley Cyrus have reportedly filed for divorce twice in the past, according to TMZ, making fans wonder if the alleged third time will be the one that sticks. Billy Ray requested a divorce from his wife in 2010, followed by Tish’s 2013 filing, both of which were called off, according to TMZ.

During their reconciliation, Tish and Billy Ray revealed couples therapy had assisted them through their rough patch. “We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways,” they said according to People.

Billy Ray Cyrus has not yet publicly commented on the status of his marriage.