REPORT: Britney Spears Seems To Announce She’s Pregnant, Leaves Fans Perplexed

Pop superstar Britney Spears seemed to announce Monday she’s pregnant but has left her fans perplexed.

Spears wrote, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly !!! So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby. 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there …I might just loose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

“it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!” Spears concluded the Instagram caption, suggesting that she is indeed pregnant with her third child.

She is already mother to Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, E! News noted. (RELATED: Britney Started Off Wearing Clothes In Her Latest ‘Bad Thing’ Instagram Video)

Spears has consistently expressed her desire to have more children, which was a key factor in her fight to end her conservatorship, TMZ reported. Her wording in the post has sparked confusion, with TMZ noting that she might be referring to a “food baby.”