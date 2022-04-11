‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ To Return For 12th Season On HBO

Larry David confirmed that “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will return for Season 12.

David made the announcement Sunday at a TV Academy event at the Directors Guild of America (DGA), Deadline reported. The grumpiest old man on television was asked directly whether “Curb” will return, and David responded affirmatively, the outlet continued.

David attended the DGA event with the show’s executive producer Jeff Schaffer, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines and Richard Lewis were all present for a panel moderated by Rich Eisen. (RELATED: Jack White Gets Engaged And Married At Michigan Concert)

So, I was honored to emcee an @TheEmmys panel for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 11, 2022

There is no exact timeline on when “Curb” will return for Season 12, as the show essentially runs on the whims of David, who created, produces and stars in the show, Deadline continued. David appears to have a great relationship with HBO, who told Deadline in February that “as usual, if [Larry] has an area that he is excited about, we’ll do more. I imagine he will.”

“Curb’s” 11 seasons have been spread out over 21 years, with the last season wrapping in December 2021, Variety noted. The show has never had a guaranteed return. Between 2011 and 2017, David didn’t make any new seasons or episodes, so David’s confirmation is certainly exciting news.