Editor Daily Rundown: Democrats Get More Bad News In CBS, ABC Polls

MASSIVE MALE SHIFT TOWARDS GOP SINCE 2018… ESPECIALLY AMONG MEN WITH COLLEGE DEGREE… ONLY GROUP TO BECOME MORE PRO-DEMOCRAT? WOMEN WITH COLLEGE DEGREE… NBC POLL… STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC: NBC Poll Shows Major Shift In Congressional Preference Since 2018 (VIDEO)

‘A SHIFT IN THE REPUBLICAN DIRECTION AMONG MEN OF 20 POINTS HERE. AND AMONG WOMEN, YOU SEE IT IS A SHIFT TOWARD REPUBLICANS, BUT BARELY. IT’S FROM AN 18-POINT MARGIN FOR THE DEMOCRATS IN ’18, NOW A 15-POINT MARGIN IN OUR POLLS. AND SO WHAT YOU SEE HERE IS THE GAP. MEN, FAVORING REPUBLICANS IN OUR POLLING BY 18 POINTS. WOMEN, FAVORING DEMOCRATS BY 15 POINTS. THAT AMOUNTS TO A GENDER GAP IN OUR POLLING SO FAR, THIS YEAR, OF 33 POINTS.