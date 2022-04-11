Editorial

Former Football Star And Coach Gary Brown Dies At The Age Of 52

CLEVELAND - 2009: Gary Brown of the Cleveland Browns poses for his 2009 NFL headshot at photo day in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by NFL Photos/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - 2009: Gary Brown of the Cleveland Browns poses for his 2009 NFL headshot at photo day in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by NFL Photos/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Former football star Gary Brown has died.

The Dallas Cowboys announced late Sunday night that the team’s former running back coach died at the age of 52 after being “in hospice care for the last few weeks.” The team also announced he’d been dealing with “significant health issues.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prior to coaching in the NFL and at the college level, Brown was a solid running back in the NFL and was a star during his time at Penn State.

Now, at the age of 52, he’s passed away after battling unspecified health issues.

Death is never easy, but it’s always a hell of a lot harder when a person who should have a lot of years left passes away. Being 52 is a relatively young age.

Brown should have had at least a couple more decades in front of him, but at the age of 52, he’s passed onto the other side. It’s an incredibly sad situation.

There’s no doubt Brown left his mark on the game of football on the field and on the sidelines. He was a great player and he helped young players as a coach, including last season as the RBs coach at Wisconsin.

Rest easy, Coach Brown.