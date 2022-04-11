Former Football Star And Coach Gary Brown Dies At The Age Of 52

Former football star Gary Brown has died.

The Dallas Cowboys announced late Sunday night that the team’s former running back coach died at the age of 52 after being “in hospice care for the last few weeks.” The team also announced he’d been dealing with “significant health issues.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Gary Brown had a big 💙 partnered with a big smile & a big personality. His energy & spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into & touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way…” – Jerry Jones ➝ https://t.co/5tmVYvRfki pic.twitter.com/Jv8ZKn075B — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 11, 2022

Prior to coaching in the NFL and at the college level, Brown was a solid running back in the NFL and was a star during his time at Penn State.

Now, at the age of 52, he’s passed away after battling unspecified health issues.

“Every day is a gift.” Thank you, Coach GB.

For the lessons, for the laughs,

for everything you’ve given us. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/apTc4ZoG2z — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 11, 2022

Death is never easy, but it’s always a hell of a lot harder when a person who should have a lot of years left passes away. Being 52 is a relatively young age.

Brown should have had at least a couple more decades in front of him, but at the age of 52, he’s passed onto the other side. It’s an incredibly sad situation.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown, who spent this past year coaching running backs at Wisconsin, passed away tonight. He was in hospice for the last couple of weeks at in hometown in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Brown was a star running back at Penn State. RIP — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 11, 2022

There’s no doubt Brown left his mark on the game of football on the field and on the sidelines. He was a great player and he helped young players as a coach, including last season as the RBs coach at Wisconsin.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement on the passing of former long-time RBs coach Gary Brown, who passed away at 52. He was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. pic.twitter.com/JuFJotioxD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2022

Rest easy, Coach Brown.