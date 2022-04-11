Jaylen Waddle Reacts To Henry Ruggs Allegedly Killing A Woman In A Car Crash

Jaylen Waddle was stunned by Henry Ruggs’ arrest after a deadly car crash.

The former Raiders receiver was arrested and charged with the death of a woman named Tina Tintor in Las Vegas after he allegedly crashed into her while speeding and under the influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The tragic situation sent shockwaves through the NFL and it also left a mark on Waddle, who was Ruggs’ teammate at Alabama.

Horrifying Video Shows Henry Ruggs Moments After He Allegedly Killed A Woman In A DUI Crash https://t.co/g6uxCu6DSm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2021

“It’s a tough situation, especially for a guy like that…Good person, good dude and out of all of us, that’d be the person you’d least suspect something like that to happen to,” the Miami Dolphins star said during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

He further added that the tragic situation is a blunt reminder people need to have their “antennas up.” You can listen to his full comments below.

Ruggs allegedly killing a woman is a horrific and unfortunate reminder of what can happen when you allegedly make poor decisions. He had the entire world at his fingertips as one of the best young receivers in the league.

Now, he’s facing years behind bars if he’s convicted of being responsible for Tintor’s death. It’s a tragic fall from grace.

Henry Ruggs Was Allegedly Driving 156 MPH Seconds Before Fatal Crash, His BAC Was Allegedly Twice The Legal Limit https://t.co/VmMz7VcKcO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2021

If he’s found guilty of driving under the influence and causing the crash that resulted in Tintor’s death, he also 100% deserves whatever punishment is coming his way.

Actions have consequences and in this case, his alleged actions caused a woman to die. There has to be a price to pay if convicted.

Henry Ruggs’ horrific situation is a blunt reminder that drunk driver is never okay. NEVER get behind the wheel while intoxicated. Call an Uber, call friend, call a taxi or sleep in your car. Don’t put everyone on the road at risk. pic.twitter.com/03khVxe9HW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

If you’ve been drinking, please do not get behind the wheel of a car. It’s just not worth it.