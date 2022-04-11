Jack White Gets Engaged And Married At Michigan Concert

Rockstar Jack White proposed to and married his girlfriend, Olivia Jean, during a concert Friday in Detroit, Michigan.

He apparently asked Jean to come on-stage to perform the White Stripes’ song “Hotel Yorba” together, referring to her as his girlfriend when he introduced her to the fans in attendance, The Detroit News reported. White told Jean that he had something to ask her before making the marriage proposal, the outlet continued.

Jean was reportedly surprised by the proposal and said “yes,” leading White to carry his future bride off the stage in his arms, according to the outlet. After a short amount of time, White returned, asking the fans, “It’s been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?” the outlet reported.

White’s mother, Jean’s father and the rockstar’s bandmates joined the couple on stage for the wedding, and the officiant quoted a line from a Prince song: “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life,” the New York Post reported. Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank acted as officiant, making it somewhat of a close family and friends affair, the NY Post noted.

After the brief wedding, White resumed performing for the crowd, The Detroit News reported. He finished out the show with The Raconteurs song “Steady, As She Goes” and the White Stripes song “Seven Nation Army,” accord to the outlet. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Confirms She And Travis Barker Are Not Married)

Because White does not permit any phones at his concerts, there was no video of the proposal or wedding, the NY Post noted. White shared a photograph of the proposal on his Instagram under the caption, “‘Let’s get married in a big cathedral by a priest.’ 04.08.22.”

His wedding to Jean marks his third marriage. He and his bandmate Meg White were married for four years from 1996 to 2000, before he and Karen Elson, a model and singer, were married from 2005 to 2013, the NY Post reported.