The Lakers Officially Fire Head Coach Frank Vogel

Sep 30, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, forward LeBron James (23) and guard Rajon Rondo (9) talk with a referee during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in game one of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Frank Vogel is no longer the coach of the Lakers.

The Lakers officially announced Monday afternoon that Vogel had been fired as the franchise’s head coach after an incredibly disappointing season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full release below.

Well, we all knew it was coming, and it’s now officially done. Frank Vogel is out as the head coach of the Lakers and LeBron James has ruined another career.

You can set your watch to it at this point. When things don’t go as planned with a team featuring LeBron, it’s never his fault. Just get a new coach!

We saw it play out in Cleveland, and the same thing has now happened in Los Angeles. It’d be comical if it wasn’t just so damn sad and pathetic.

Honestly, who would even want to be the coach of the Lakers at this point? You’re not really going to have serious control of what happens. It’s LeBron James’ show, and you’d have to be delusional to think otherwise.

If things go well, he will get all the praise and recognition. If things go wrong, he won’t be the one to lose his job!

Best of luck to the lucky man who takes over the team next! They’re going to need it.