The Lakers Officially Fire Head Coach Frank Vogel

Frank Vogel is no longer the coach of the Lakers.

The Lakers officially announced Monday afternoon that Vogel had been fired as the franchise's head coach after an incredibly disappointing season.

You can read the full release below.

Lakers make it official that they have fired head coach Frank Vogel. pic.twitter.com/DgVTBFadOO — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 11, 2022

Well, we all knew it was coming, and it’s now officially done. Frank Vogel is out as the head coach of the Lakers and LeBron James has ruined another career.

LeBron James And The Lakers Hit An Embarrassing New Low. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/Bun71nvHKc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 11, 2022

You can set your watch to it at this point. When things don’t go as planned with a team featuring LeBron, it’s never his fault. Just get a new coach!

We saw it play out in Cleveland, and the same thing has now happened in Los Angeles. It’d be comical if it wasn’t just so damn sad and pathetic.

Honestly, who would even want to be the coach of the Lakers at this point? You’re not really going to have serious control of what happens. It’s LeBron James’ show, and you’d have to be delusional to think otherwise.

If things go well, he will get all the praise and recognition. If things go wrong, he won’t be the one to lose his job!

Wherever LeBron James, he leaves a path of carnage and chaos. The Lakers are a complete joke and in ruins, and LeBron is the number one reason why. Don’t let the media convince you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/4Q585unxBA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 11, 2022

Best of luck to the lucky man who takes over the team next! They’re going to need it.