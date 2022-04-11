Man Arrested With Truck Full Of Guns, Drugs And A Baby Alligator

A man was arrested in southwest Florida for illegal possession of two guns, syringes filled with methamphetamine and a live baby alligator.

The suspect, Michael Marolla, was pulled over by police because they’d recognized him from previous law enforcement confrontations and knew his license was suspended, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Did you hear the one about the guns, drugs and gator CCSO deputies found in a truck in Golden Gate Estates today?

Did you hear the one about the guns, drugs and gator CCSO deputies found in a truck in Golden Gate Estates today?

It ends with the arrest of a 31-year-old Estates man on multiple felonies.

Officers then spotted the baby alligator in a plastic tub in the back of the truck, the Sheriff’s Office stated. It’s illegal to own an alligator in Florida without licensing from the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). (RELATED: Massive Alligator With A Missing Foot Spotted On Golf Course In Florida In Viral Video)

The two guns were found inside the truck — one in the glove compartment and the other under the passenger seat — and the loaded syringes were hidden in Marolla’s jacket. The substance in the syringes allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

Marolla is charged with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm as well as charges of possessing a controlled substance, according to the press release.

FWC reportedly responded to the scene to attend to the baby alligator.