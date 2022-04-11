Netflix Releases Several Promo Images For ‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2

Netflix has dropped several promo images for the ending of “Ozark.”

Part two of the final season hits the streaming giant April 29, and fans will finally learn how the story of the Byrde family will end. It’s been several years in the making and the latest promo images will only amp fans up even more! (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can check out a few of them below.

Obviously, the images don’t give fans too many clues of what’s coming, but the pictures do paint a very dark picture of what awaits us all.

The ending of the show is almost certainly going to be brutal and violent. After the shocking ending to the first half of season four, I think it’s fair to assume all bets are off.

Ruth is locked, cocked and ready to rock to avenge Wyatt’s death.

Will she get the job done or will she get put down by someone else first? I have no clue, but I can’t wait to see how it ends for Marty and everyone else.

Make sure to tune in April 29 to watch it all go down, and check back for my review once I get a chance to recap the ending of the legendary show with Jason Bateman. It should be great.