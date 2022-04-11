REPORT: Postal Service Suspended In Santa Monica Neighborhood After Attacks On Mail Carriers

The United States Postal Service (USPS) reportedly canceled its service for one block of homes in a Santa Monica neighborhood after multiple reports of mail carriers being threatened and attacked in the area.

Residents now need to retrieve their daily mail at a local USPS office, though packages are still being delivered, CBS Los Angeles reported Sunday.

“My immediate reaction was just disappointment…frustration,” said an affected resident, Courtney Smith.

USPS has suspended mail service in parts of Santa Monica, CA because the mailmen kept getting assaulted and attacked. They say it’s not safe for people to be delivering mail. Unreal. California is a hellhole. pic.twitter.com/q97kYYTT1s — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2022

“Multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended. The safety of our employees and of the mail they deliver to you is our highest concern. Until we can ensure the safety of both, delivery services will remain suspended,” reads the USPS letter sent to neighborhood residents. The USPS did not give details about any of the alleged assaults, according to FOX LA.

A mail carrier was allegedly attacked with a broomstick in the vicinity but uninjured in January, CBS LA reported. (RELATED: LA Crime Is So Bad A Former Republican Could Win The Mayoral Race)

The Santa Monica Police Department is familiar with the suspect, because of encounters they have had with him in the past, the outlet reported. It is unclear why he hasn’t been arrested.

A survey listed Santa Monica as one of the least safe cities in California, the Daily Caller recently reported.