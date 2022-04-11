Watch The Incredibly Unnerving Trailer For ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’

FX’s upcoming series “Under the Banner of Heaven” looks like it’s going to be a chilling experience.

The plot of the highly anticipated FX show with Andrew Garfield, according to the new preview’s YouTube description, is as follows:

“Under the Banner of Heaven” is an original limited series inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, which follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

If the latest preview is a sign of things to come, fans are going to be in for a very sinister and dark ride. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I think it’s safe to say that there will be some serious “True Detective” vibes with “Under the Banner of Heaven,” which is the same thing I said when I saw the first preview.

It looks like it’s going to be incredibly dark, and I can’t wait to see what it’s like once it premieres April 28 on Hulu.

Now, it is a true story. So, you are welcome to search on Google for details right now if you want to know how it all plays out instead of waiting for the series to premiere.

Personally, I’m going in mostly blind and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. I want to be blown away by what we get from Garfield and company.

Make sure to check out “Under the Banner of Heaven” starting April 28 on Hulu. It looks like it’s going to be great.