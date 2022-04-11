Tucker Carlson Says Biden’s New Gun Regulation Aims To ‘Disarm’ Anyone Who Doesn’t Vote Democrat

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson argued Monday that President Joe Biden’s new gun regulation aims to “disarm” anyone who does not vote Democratic.

The president announced a new regulation Monday to require background checks and serial numbers for privately manufactured firearms that are unregulated and untraceable. The new regulation will also require manufacturers of the firearms to be federally licensed.

“This is something that in a normal country with a legislative process the Congress would debate, but Biden doesn’t want to do that, he doesn’t care what Congress thinks, way too much democracy,” Carlson said Monday. “He’s just gonna go ahead and do it, he said. The same administration who’s letting gun felons walk has decided that Trump voters who have guns they work on because they have physical skills must be suppressed and disarmed. This is purely political.”

WATCH:

Carlson played footage of the president demonstrating a so-called “ghost gun” during his announcement Monday afternoon with all of the assembled parts that can be included in the firearm. (RELATED: Biden Repeats False Claim That Cannons Were Not Legally Purchased During America’s Founding)

“Just to be clear, there’s no such thing as a ‘ghost gun.’ That’s a made up phrase and anyone you see on television or print repeating that phrase is a propagandist working on behalf of the forces of repression, the Biden administration,” Carlson continued. “Just flat out. You also need a license to drive a car but that doesn’t mean if you order a fuel injector online that you now need a license for that too.”

“This is an effort to disarm people who don’t vote for the Democrats,” he concluded.

The president announced the nomination of Steve Dettlebach to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF), who formerly served as a U.S. Attorney General in Ohio from 2009 to 2016. Federal officials have raised concern over these unregulated firearms in recent years due to 24,000 being recovered between 2016 and 2020.

Aidan Johnston, the director of federal affairs at Gun Owners of America, said the president’s regulation “exemplifies his disregard” for the Second Amendment.