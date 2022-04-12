3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Down 400-Foot Waterfall In North Carolina

A toddler girl fell down a waterfall and passed away Sunday at Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, authorities said.

The toddler, identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger from Denver, Pennsylvania, died after slipping down the waterfall with the current at Whitewater Falls, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reportedly said. She was on a family trip. (RELATED: 72-Year-Old Woman Dies Hiking In Park That Authorities Closed Down Years Ago)

“First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child,” Sheriff Chip Hall said, according to NBC News.

A 3-year-old child has died after falling down a waterfall in North Carolina Sunday evening, according to authorities. https://t.co/GnIUenx1Cl — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) April 11, 2022

Rescue crews from nearby counties assisted in the search for the toddler, NBC News reported. Operations continued until around 1 a.m. Monday to retrieve her remains, according to authorities.

“Just prior to night fall on Sunday rescuers located the child deceased and entrapped in an area of the water fall,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

Authorities are warning visitors of Whitewater Falls to take caution in the warmer weather.

A GoFundMe page was created to support the family during their loss.

“Nevaeh (age 3) was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water. We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept her down the river and over the falls where the angels caught her, and she is now our precious angel, so radiant in the presence of God,” the page reads.

Whitewater Falls is the highest waterfall east of the Rockie Mountains, and has a plunge of 411 feet, according to the U.S. Forest Service.