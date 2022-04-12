ANALYSIS: How The Democrats’ Obsession With Sex Ideology Will Play Out In 2022

The Democratic Party’s obsession with sexualizing America’s youth will hurt their majority in the U.S. Congress after the 2022 midterm election, as voters signal their alignment with the Republican Party’s views on the growing gender and sex ideology culture war.

Parents don’t want their children taught gender and sexual ideology by their elementary school teacher when they should be learning how to read and write. Lucid’s national poll of U.S. adults in March for the Daily Wire showed that 68% of parents support the Florida parental rights bill, which prohibits classroom instruction by school personnel on sexual orientation or gender identity in K-3rd classrooms. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Here’s Why Kids Will Define The 2022 Midterms)