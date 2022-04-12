‘You Get No P*ssy’: Self-Described ‘Mathematician And Physicist’ Gets Ripped By Ben Shapiro After Lodging Insult

Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro schooled a college student Monday about gender after the student tried to lob personal insults at Shapiro.

A student who described himself as a “mathematician and physicist” who “just won the most prestigious award in the country” said Shapiro was using “old data” to support the idea that there are two genders during Shapiro’s speech at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro about how “Men cannot become women.”

“I think I’m pretty qualified to say that most of what you’re saying is based on old data,” the student claimed before Shapiro noted he was using data from a study from the previous month. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Just Have It Your Way’: Madison Cawthorn Uses Famous Burger King Slogan To Rip Democrats On ‘Woman’ Definition)

“Like, for example, gender identity disorder, that’s a DSM 4 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), bro. We use the DSM 5, now,” the student said.

Shapiro noted how he cited the DSM 5 before the student tried to mock and insult him.

“And you get no p*ssy and can’t even make your wife w*t, bro, so what’s good,” the student said as the audience booed him.

Student who says he is a mathematician/physicist gets shut down by @benshapiro: “As a mathematician and physicist, what in the hell do you know about human biology that allows you to deny it?” pic.twitter.com/KtQti2z86u — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 11, 2022

“So, the nice thing about having several small children is I don’t feel the necessity to have my masculinity challenged by someone like you,” Shapiro said.

The student then claimed Shapiro uses a “western colonial idea of gender.”

“You’re right, men and women don’t exist in any other culture,” Shapiro responded sarcastically. “You’re right, nailed it.”

The student then reiterated “I’m a mathematician and a physicist.”

“As a mathematician and physicist, what in the hell do you know about human biology that allows you to deny it?” Shapiro pushed back.

The student then noted Shapiro got his law degree from Harvard and asked “what do you know about biology?”

Shapiro then shut the student down by concluding that “if your logic is so flawed as a mathematician and physicist, I would suggest that whichever institution gave you an award, revoke it immediately.”