Danica Patrick Parties In Epic Fashion To Celebrate Her 40th Birthday

Danica Patrick celebrated turning 40 in epic fashion.

The legendary race car driver shared multiple photos on her Instagram over the past day of her partying to celebrate the milestone birthday on March 25, and it looks like she had a hell of a time with her pals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

In one of the photos, several of her friends were wearing “Black Out With Your Rack Out” hats. Read into that as much as you’d like.

You can see some more action shots of the fun below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

Honestly, good for Danica Patrick. She’s 40 and still getting after it. I respect the hell out of it. Most people tend to slow down the older they get.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

Danica Patrick doesn’t look interested in slowing down at all. She appears to have all the energy in the world, and I’m here for it.

I’ll be 30 in a few days, and I can only hope that I have as much energy and fire as she does if I live to see 40.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

Seriously, she’s 40 and is still dominating life. If you don’t respect her vibe and passion for having a good time, you’re no fan of mine! It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

Props to Danica Patrick for not slowing down just because she’s 40!