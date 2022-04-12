DeSantis Says State Has Enough Funding To Bus Illegal Immigrants Out Of Florida

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Tuesday the state has enough funding to transfer illegal immigrants to locations such as Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard.

With the Florida Department of Transportation receiving $12 million in the new proposed budget, the state will have enough funding to ship illegal immigrants to Delaware, Fox News reported. DeSantis previously stated that the illegal immigrants sent to Florida will be shipped to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard.

Gov. DeSantis says that he will bus undocumented immigrants to Delaware: “If Biden is dumping people, which he has dumped people, we now have money where we can reroute them to sanctuary states like Delaware.” pic.twitter.com/OgMckjdbct — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 6, 2022

“The legislature delivered on this priority, along with many of the governor’s other priorities to protect Floridians from the harmful impacts of the Biden border crisis,” a spokesperson for DeSantis said. (RELATED: DeSantis Threatens To Bus Illegal Immigrants Right To Biden’s Doorstep In Deleware If He Doesn’t Secure Border).

“We have a responsibility to stand up for the rule of law, we have a responsibility to the Constitution, and we have a responsibility to stand up against an administration that has decided they don’t want to have a secure border … These are a robust series of proposals and I believe we are going to get a lot of support from the legislature. The laws of our country require us to enforce the law and that is what needs to be done,” DeSantis said in December 2021.