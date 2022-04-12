REPORT: Frank Langella Is Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Harassment

Frank Langella is reportedly at the center of a sexual harassment probe amid allegations of inappropriate behavior on the set of a Netflix series.

The 84-year old actor allegedly made questionable jokes that carried sexual connotations and has been accused of inappropriately touching the leg of a female co-star on the set of “The Fall of the House of Usher” in British Columbia, Canada, TMZ reported Tuesday. In spite of these allegations, Langella has not been fired or suspended from the Netflix series, the outlet reported.

After Langella uttered the joke that carried sexual overtones and touched the female co-star, he allegedly said, “Did you like that?,” TMZ reported. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: How The Democrats’ Obsession With Sex Ideology Will Play Out In 2022)

Frank plays the role of Roderick Usher in the Netflix series but didn’t have any obligations to shoot on set this week, according to TMZ.

Police in British Columbia have confirmed that they do not have any active reports against Langella at this time, TMZ reported.

A spokesperson for Netflix has refused to divulge information to the press, citing that they “do not comment on active employment matters,” according to TMZ.