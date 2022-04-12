REPORT: LeBron James’ Teammates ‘Were Bothered’ By His Poor Body Language During The Season

More bad news has come out about LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Lakers just finished one of the worst seasons in team history, former head coach Frank Vogel was fired in embarrassing fashion and it looks like LeBron’s kingdom is crumbling around him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it turns out that some of his teammates were reportedly not impressed with his body language during the season.

The Lakers Announce Major News About The Team. What Does It Mean For LeBron James? https://t.co/IxRA5nkI9z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 11, 2022

The Los Angeles Times reported the following in part about the situation:

Midway through the season, players began to notice James’ body language after poor Westbrook play, an on-court sign of recognition that his and the Lakers’ plan wasn’t going to work. Some Lakers players were bothered by how regularly James’ shoulders would slump and how his head would hang after botched opportunities to score or defend.

The hits just keep coming for LeBron and they don’t stop coming! At this point, nothing would surprise me about LeBron and the Lakers.

Everyone in the media wants you to believe LeBron is perfect and there’s nothing he could do wrong. Well, his teammates and people actually paying attention feel very differently!

Deleted LeBron James Tweet Goes Viral For Embarrassing Reason https://t.co/QJZDqpkiNQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2022

Also, there are multiple examples I could choose from of LeBron behaving in embarrassing fashion on the court. When things didn’t go his way, he’d sometimes appear to straight up stop trying.

He’s being paid millions of dollars to play a game and doesn’t even seem to give a damn!

Now, the cracks in the locker room are starting to show, and whenever that happens, you know things are officially off the rails. Once drama goes public, it means the locker room has been lost and that’s always a bad sign.

Wherever LeBron James, he leaves a path of carnage and chaos. The Lakers are a complete joke and in ruins, and LeBron is the number one reason why. Don’t let the media convince you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/4Q585unxBA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 11, 2022

I can’t wait to see what news comes out next about LeBron!