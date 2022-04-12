Brazilian Man Allegedly Lost A Dumbbell In His Anus

A 54-year-old Brazilian man found himself in an awkward situation after reportedly inserting a 4.4-pound, metal dumbbell in his anus, and losing it there, according to a medical study released last week.

The unidentified male was reportedly forced to seek medical assistance in a hospital in the city Manaus, Brazil, to extract the dumbbell, according to the New York Post. He initially complained of “cramping” and “abdominal pain” and indicated he had suffered from “nausea, vomiting in small volume, and stopping of evacuation for approximately 2 days,” according to an article published in the “International Journal of Surgery Case Reports.”

The patient was reportedly “uncooperative” during the initial consultation, and a rectal exam didn’t reveal anything out of the ordinary, according to the medical study. A “foreign body in the shape of an exercise dumbbell” presented itself during an X-ray exam, and the decision was made to extract it from the rectum, according to the medical article.

Initial attempts to pull the foreign object out of the patient’s rectum with tweezers were unsuccessful, prompting the medical team to seek alternative options, according to the NY Post. Anesthesia was administered in the operating room, and eventually a “manual extraction of the object without tweezers” was performed “with difficulties,” the medical article said. (RELATED: Woman Inserted A Glass Tumbler Inside Her Urethra, Forgot About It For Four Years)

​The successful manual removal allegedly resulted in “no active bleeding, mucosal lesions, or other complications,” and the patient was observed for three days before being released from the hospital, according to the medical article.

Patients with objects inserted in their rectums are said to be a “rare complaint in the emergency department” according to the medical article, although the source indicated that “Generally, most patients, because of embarrassment, only present for medical attention after several unsuccessful attempts to remove the object alone, resulting in an average calculated delay of 1.4 days to seek help.”