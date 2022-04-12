REPORT: Molly Shannon Alleges Shocking Encounter With Gary Coleman

“Saturday Night Live” star Molly Shannon made bombshell allegations against the late Gary Coleman in her new memoir, “Hello Molly,” released Tuesday.

Shannon agreed to meet Coleman for tea at the Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, in 1987 after she signed Coleman’s agent, Mark Randall, Shannon said according to the New York Post. Shannon alleged Coleman made unwanted sexual advances towards her when they were alone, according to the outlet.

The initial encounter went well, according to Shannon. “We had a great time, laughing and joking,” she claimed, according to New York Post. However, after being invited up to see Coleman’s presidential suite, things took a turn, she alleged according to the outlet.

Shannon claimed Coleman began making advances towards her. “I was an innocent virgin, still. He was playful at first, tickling me, trying to lie on top of me and smooch me. Then, when I pushed him away and stood up, Gary climbed up on the bed and jumped off, using it as a springboard to launch himself to me, kissing me wildly and sticking his little baby hands under my shirt,” she claimed, according to New York Post. (RELATED: Peyton Manning Crushes It On ‘Saturday Night Live’)

Shannon claimed that when she got up Coleman draped his entire body around her leg, and she dragged him across the floor, according to New York Post. After running across the room and locking herself in the bathroom to escape his advances, Shannon claimed Coleman “wiggled his fingers underneath the door.”

“Gary’s relentlessness was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced … I didn’t run out until he stopped trying to get in. I waited till he gave up, I was in shock,” she claimed, according to the New York Post.

“The possibility of something sexual occurring hadn’t even crossed my mind,” Shannon said according to the New York Post. After escaping the room, she reported Coleman’s alleged actions to Randall, stating he was “wild,” according to the outlet.

Coleman died at the age of 42 after suffering an intracranial hemorrhage and was taken off life support at a Utah hospital May 28, 2010, according to CNN.