Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Honors Dwayne Haskins With His Practice Jersey

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud pulled off a classy move for Dwayne Haskins.

The former OSU superstar passer and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed this past weekend after being hit by a vehicle, and his death at the age of 24 sent shockwaves through the football world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL QB Killed In Florida https://t.co/GcXC0Pk1iP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 11, 2022

During OSU’s Monday practice, Stroud wore a number seven practice jersey to honor the former Ohio State star. Seven was Haskins’ number while playing for the Buckeyes. You can see a picture of his classy gesture below.

While Stroud’s gesture was a small one, it’s another reminder that Haskins left a large impact on the people he left behind when he passed away.

Dwayne Haskins’ death is a heartbreaking reminder that life is very fragile. Also, some of the reactions to the QB’s death were APPALLING. If you’re tweeting/talking about his struggles on the field after his death, you need to put your phone down. pic.twitter.com/ZcMjPC2fWx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 11, 2022

Haskins was arguably the most prolific passing quarterback in modern OSU history before Stroud and Justin Fields played for the Buckeyes.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PsDEx9RI5J — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

He paved the way for those two to be stars in Columbus. He left behind a monumental legacy in the world of college football, and Stroud clearly wanted to honor him in his own way.

Again, wearing a number seven practice jersey isn’t a big deal, but it does go to show how important Haskins is to the OSU community.

Ryan Day shared his thoughts on the legacy Dwayne Haskins left behind: pic.twitter.com/djnSKPboKh — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2022

It’s an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s really no other way to describe it. Rest easy, Haskins. Rest easy.