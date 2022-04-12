Editorial

RUMOR: Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded To The Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Baker Mayfield will land with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns are attempting to trade the former first overall pick after a blockbuster trade brought former Texans QB Deshaun Watson to the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like the Browns have found a trading partner.

Mayfield is going to end up being traded to the Falcons, and all that’s left to be decided at this point is whether or not Cleveland gets a second or third round pick in return, according to “Drinkin’ Bros” host Ross Patterson.

You can listen to him break down the info he received from a source in the video below.

Ever since the Falcons decided to trade Matt Ryan to the Colts, the franchise has been on the hunt for a new quarterback.

The Falcons did sign former Raiders backup and Heisman winner Marcus Mariota, but he’s definitely not a long term solution. He’s almost certainly not going to be more than a placeholder at best until a new QB is found.

 

Will Mayfield be that quarterback for the Falcons? I have no idea, and I’m honestly not even sure he’s a huge upgrade over Mariota.

 

If you put Mayfield and Mariota into a truly wide open quarterback battle, are we sure Mayfield comes out on top? I’m definitely not. I’d give him a slight edge to win the job, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Mariota was under center week one.

If Mayfield does land with Atlanta, which seems likely at this point, it will be fascinating to see whether or not he even becomes QB1.