Something … Fell … On Joe Biden During His Speech In Iowa

Joe Biden Iowa Speech

Screenshot/Twitter

Joe Roberts Contributor
Something fell on President Joe Biden during a speech in Iowa on Tuesday, and commentators are blaming a rogue bird.

Biden was delivering a speech on lowering energy costs for working families at an ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa. Video shows a substance plopping on Biden’s left jacket lapel as he continues his remarks uninterrupted.

That moment has since gone viral with various commentators reacting and joking about what the substance could be.

Biden continued to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for skyrocketing inflation Tuesday, claiming that balancing a “family budget” shouldn’t “hinge on whether a dictator declares war.”

“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” Biden said.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) soared 8.5% over the last 12 months — the fastest pace of inflation since December 1981 — the Department of Labor (DOL) announced Tuesday.