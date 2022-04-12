Something … Fell … On Joe Biden During His Speech In Iowa

Something fell on President Joe Biden during a speech in Iowa on Tuesday, and commentators are blaming a rogue bird.

Biden was delivering a speech on lowering energy costs for working families at an ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa. Video shows a substance plopping on Biden’s left jacket lapel as he continues his remarks uninterrupted.

WATCH:

Look closely. It 100% looks like a bird just pooped on Joe Biden. Lmfaoo pic.twitter.com/gGBE58KqGk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 12, 2022

That moment has since gone viral with various commentators reacting and joking about what the substance could be.

Did that really just happen?! 😂😂😂https://t.co/JYv7cUZTbw — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) April 12, 2022

A bird opened up to Joe Biden, but wasn’t dropping anything the President wanted to receive. https://t.co/75CCzhmA58 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 12, 2022

Did a bird just poop on Biden? 😂 pic.twitter.com/n4kmIJScEt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 12, 2022

Shoutout to the bird that did what everyone else is thinking about Biden — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 12, 2022

He’s gonna blame Vladimir Poopin’ isn’t he https://t.co/OZE2b9xLJJ — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) April 12, 2022

Biden continued to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for skyrocketing inflation Tuesday, claiming that balancing a “family budget” shouldn’t “hinge on whether a dictator declares war.”

“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” Biden said.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) soared 8.5% over the last 12 months — the fastest pace of inflation since December 1981 — the Department of Labor (DOL) announced Tuesday.