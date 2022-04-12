Taiwan Issues War Survival Handbook Amid Fears Of Chinese Invasion

Taiwan’s defense ministry released a handbook to citizens Tuesday in order to prepare them for a military conflict with China.

The threat of Chinese invasion on the small island nation has grown amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to NBC News. The 28-page civil defense handbook provides illustrated data on how to identify different types of air raid sirens, what to do if water and energy lines are cut, and where to shelter from missiles, amongst other life-saving protocols, the outlet continued.

The purpose of the handbook is to raise civic awareness of the best response to emergency situations before they occur, as well as to provide information on how to survive if they do, according to director of All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency Liu Tai-yi, Bloomberg reported.

Taiwan’s government issued an invasion survival handbook Tuesday, as Russia’s war in Ukraine has raised fears that China may consider similar moves to bring the island into its fold. pic.twitter.com/DOLZURLSPt — Radio Free Asia (@RadioFreeAsia) April 12, 2022

“We hope the public can make the necessary emergency preparations in ordinary times before they happen, and to know where to shelter from disasters,” Liu said during an online news conference, according to NBC. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen launched the mobilization agency in December in order to bolster resilience against any potential national security threats, predominantly from China, according to Bloomberg. (RELATED: REPORT: Ahead Of Call With Biden, Chinese Aircraft Carrier Crosses The Taiwan Strait)

China has ramped up diplomatic, economic and military pressures against Taiwan, and sent roughly 950 military forays into the island’s air-defense identification zone, Bloomberg continued. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Communist Party have sworn to “unify” Taiwan with China, according to the Guardian.

The handbook is the first of its kind, although it was begun before Russia invaded Ukraine, the release coincides with growing threats of Chinese invasion, according to NBC. Similar handbooks have been issued by governments in Sweden and Japan, the outlet noted. Taiwanese citizens have been practicing for war for some time, the Guardian reported, particularly as polling has shown a large majority of Taiwan’s population does not want to become part of China.