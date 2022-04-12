Ted Cruz Declines To Answer Whether He’d Give A Blow Job To End World Hunger

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz refused to say whether he would give a blow job to end world hunger while speaking Monday at Yale University.

Cruz was recording a live episode of his podcast “Verdict” with co-host Michael Knowles and was discussing the Supreme Court confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson when a student, Evan, asked Cruz the question.

“Assuming it would end global hunger, would you fellate another man?” the student asked as the audience laughed.

“I actually think it is better [Michael Knowles] answers this,” Cruz said as Knowles already began taking the question head on. (RELATED: Humanitarian Group Pressuring Elon Musk For Money Is Already Flush With Cash)

“Like a typical left-wing undergraduate, you are engaging in consequentialist ethics,” Knowles said. Knowles added the question was likely made in reference to the “That Yale thing” scene from “American Psycho.”

“You are attempting to justify flagrantly immoral behavior to achieve a good end. And I tell you, my friend, the ends do not justify the means. Absolutely, absolutely not,” Knowles said.

The crowd again erupted into laughter.

“I am curious, with that young fellow, if it would solve world hunger, would you vote for Donald Trump?” Cruz chimed in.

Between 720 and 811 million people worldwide went hungry in 2020, according to the United Nations (UN). Approximately 118 million more people were facing hunger in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the UN.