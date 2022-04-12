Tom Brady Shows Off Shockingly Smooth Jump Shot In Viral Video

Tom Brady has skills on the basketball court.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is known for slinging passes in the NFL on Sundays, but his jumper isn’t half bad. In a video tweeted by SportsCenter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hit nothing but the bottom of the net while playing one-on-one with his son. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out his silky smooth jumper below.

I’m a bit surprised Brady’s jumper is so wet. He doesn’t look like someone who would dominate on the court. While he’s an incredible NFL player, being a great basketball player requires a lot of natural athleticism.

Brady, while a dominant quarterback, isn’t known for his blazing speed or jumping ability. Clearly, I underestimated him because his jumper is very nice.

You know you’re absolutely crushing life when you can win Super Bowls on the football field and hit jumpers on the basketball court like it’s nothing.

Seriously, is there anything Tom Brady can’t do? I’m starting to think the answer to that question is no.

I can’t wait to see what Brady does next. I have no doubt it will be incredibly impressive.