Woman Charged With First-Degree Murder After Allegedly Running Over A Man With Car

Baltimore Police have charged 25-year-old Katie Foster with first-degree murder after she allegedly ran over a man with a car Sunday.

Police responded to the scene at the 1200 block of Maiden Choice Lane after reports of a motor vehicle collision involving injuries, at which time a 52-year-old male was located. The victim was identified as Joseph Dawson and was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement released by police.

#BCoPD has arrested one person following a dispute Sunday afternoon that escalated into an incident that led to a person’s death. Read more about this case online at the following link: https://t.co/vJcdeNFs6y pic.twitter.com/X0agwntqIM — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 11, 2022

Detectives reported that Dawson was involved in an argument with Foster, according to the police statement. Foster allegedly used the car to hit Dawson, then proceeded to leave the scene.

“We do not believe this was an accident we believe this was an intentional act committed by Ms. Foster,” Baltimore County Detective Trae Corbin said, according to WBAL TV. Corbin also stated that Dawson was dragged by the vehicle for “a little bit of distance,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Senior Citizen Suffers Broken Bones During Attempted Carjacking)

The incident occurred in a residential area and has left neighbors shocked, according to a report by WBAL TV. Local resident David Lapusnik said, “It’s just very traumatic. I was horrified that somebody could just leave the scene,” according to the outlet.

Foster is currently detained at the Baltimore County Detention Centre and is being held without bond, according to the police statement.