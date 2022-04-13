Baker Mayfield Says He Feels ‘Disrespected’ By The Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he is disgruntled with the franchise after a turbulent offseason and rough 2021 NFL season.

The Browns QB said he feels “disrespected. 100%” by the Browns front office and also added, “I was told one thing and they completely did another,” in an interview on the YNK Podcast.

Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast: “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I’ve had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators.” pic.twitter.com/Eok9peq7Vc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 13, 2022

The Browns traded for former Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, during the offseason. This came as a major surprise due to a potentially lengthy suspension for Watson from the NFL. Watson currently faces 22 active civil suits that accuse him of sexual misconduct in massage appointments, The Athletic reported.

Mayfield threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in the 2021-2022 season. He was better across the board in every statistical category as a QB the year before.

Mayfield led Cleveland to victory in a Wild Card matchup over their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in January of 2021. In that game, Mayfield threw three touchdowns and had zero turnovers. It had appeared that the Browns had their guy.

The route the Browns have elected to go in is stunning, considering that not too long ago, Mayfield helped win the Browns their first playoff game in a quarter-century. Choosing Watson over Mayfield may come back to bite Cleveland if Watson is unavailable to play for a chunk of the year.