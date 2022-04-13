Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty Foundation To Donate $50,000 To Subway Shooting Victims

The Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty Foundation will donate $50,000 to help the victims of Tuesday’s subway shooting in New York City, the Associated Press reported.

“Our thoughts are with all affected by today’s tragedy, and we are grateful to the first responders and everyday New Yorkers who answered the call for help,” the Nets said in a tweet Tuesday evening. “The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation will donate $50,000 to help those who were injured.”

At least 29 people were injured, including 10 who were shot, after a gunman opened fire Tuesday morning in the 36th Street Station in Brooklyn, according to ABC News. The alleged gunman, 62-year-old Frank James, was taken into custody by police Wednesday afternoon. (RELATED: Alleged Brooklyn Shooter Nabbed Just Miles Away From Where He Opened Fire On Crowd)

The subway attack took place on one of the biggest days of the season for the Nets, who were preparing for their first playoff game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The shooting occurred approximately a half a mile away from the Nets’ practice facility, according to ESPN.

“To hear the sirens out front of the practice facility and see so much commotion going on outside, you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved,” star Nets forward Kevin Durant said about the incident, the outlet reported. “I hate violence, I hate senseless violence,” he also stated.

The play-in tournament game went on as scheduled but the team, in a statement posted to Twitter, asked fans to arrive early and said to expect “an increased security presence” at the Barclay’s Center for the game.

Prior to tip-off, there was a moment of silence held in connection to the subway attack. The Nets ultimately defeated the Cavaliers and have punched their ticket to a potential seven-game series with the Boston Celtics, beginning on Sunday.

In response to subway attack, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a Tuesday press conference, “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized even by a single individual.”