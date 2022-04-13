Alleged Brooklyn Shooter Nabbed Just Miles Away From Where He Opened Fire On Crowd

The gunman suspected of opening fire at a Brooklyn subway stop Tuesday morning was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in the East Village.

Frank James, 62, was apprehended by law enforcement following a Crime Stoppers tip, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. James was apprehended at the corner of St. Marks Place and First Avenue.

Sewell said James would be charged in yesterday’s attack.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirms that Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James has been arrested and is in police custody. pic.twitter.com/1cmS6gEhju — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 13, 2022

Video posted to Twitter purportedly shows James’ arrest as several police officers usher him into a police vehicle with his hands cuffed behind his back. James is seen wearing a navy t-shirt and baseball cap.

James was named a suspect by the New York Police Department (NYPD) Wednesday in the shooting that injured 29 people after authorities determined James had purchased the gun found at the scene, according to CNN. (RELATED: YouTube Page Reportedly Shows Hours Of Subway Shooting Suspect’s Hyper-Racial Black Nationalist Rants)

Frank Robert James is WANTED in connection with firing numerous gunshots inside of a subway car causing serious injuries to 10 victims. There’s a reward up to $50,000 for info leading to the arrest & indictment of this person. Any info contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/KishVISIW1 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

Authorities uncovered keys to a U-Haul van James allegedly was renting following the shooting, according to Fox 29. Authorities also found three extended magazines, four smoke grenades and a hatchet, according to the report.

James allegedly set off smoke grenades before opening fire at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park.