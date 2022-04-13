Store Owner Allegedly Shoots At Shoplifters, Accidentally Hits 9-Year-Old Girl Waiting To Take Picture With Easter Bunny

The co-owner of a shoe store in the Victor Valley, California, mall accidentally shot a 9-year-old girl while shooting at suspected shoplifters Tuesday.

Marquel Cockrell, 20, was chasing two shoplifters and opened fire at them, according to a news release by the Victorville Police Department. He did not hit either of the shoplifters during the incident, according to police.

A store owner was taken into custody and a young girl is recovering at the hospital after shots rang out at a mall in Victorville, officials said. https://t.co/Z7gaKd9BkS — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) April 13, 2022

Cockrell fled the scene after shooting the girl, according to police.

Police performed first aid on the 9-year-old girl before she was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to the news release.

Authorities have not released the name of the girl shot in the incident, but family members have identified the girl as Ava Rose, reported Fox 11. She was reportedly in line to take pictures with the Easter Bunny when she was shot.

Rose’s mother said she is in a lot of pain and wants to be back at school with her friends, Fox 11 reported. (RELATED: Child Shot To Death In Parked Car Amid City-Wide Crime Spree)

Cockrell was arrested Tuesday by Nevada Highway Patrol around 9:00 p.m. on a warrant for attempted murder, according to the news release.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, according to another news release by the Victorville Police Department. The mall was closed for the rest of the day following the shooting.