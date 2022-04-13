Chris Long Makes An Offer To Arch Manning To Play College Football For Virginia

Chris Long wants to see Arch Manning suit up for the Virginia Cavaliers.

Shockwaves were sent through the college football world when it was revealed the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning was on campus in Charlottesville. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, it didn’t take long at all for people’s imaginations to run wild with the idea he might consider playing for the Cavaliers. Now, the former Virginia star has put an offer on the table.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Long offered Arch up to $500 an hour in babysitting money and offered to drink beer with his dad Cooper while the QB phenom was potentially spending time with women.

You can watch Chris’ comical offer below.

Now, is it an interesting offer? Well, if Arch is willing to put in the time as a babysitter, there’s certainly money to be made!

However, I think we all know Arch Manning isn’t going to Virginia. Other than possibly landing at Texas, he’s almost certainly going to end up playing for an SEC program.

While $500 an hour to babysit is a great offer to line his pockets, Arch will earn more than that in his first day on campus if he goes to Ole Miss or Alabama.

He’s probably going to be the wealthiest athlete based on NIL earnings in college football history.

So, while I appreciate Chris’ energy and humor, Virginia fans shouldn’t get their hopes up because it’s not going to happen.