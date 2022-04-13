Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty To One Count Of Forcible Touching

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. attended Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching.

The actor originally faced 6 counts of sexual abuse and has allegedly managed to avoid a potentially embarrassing and damaging trial by entering this guilty plea, according to Page Six. If he complies with all aspects of this deal, Gooding’s misdemeanor will be reduced to nothing more than a violation in six month’s time, according to Fox News.

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to an indictment charging him with four counts of sexual misconduct brought by 2 women who alleged he groped them. A dozen additional women also accused the actor of either inappropriately touching them or kissing them. https://t.co/s4EnlxSHR7 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) October 15, 2019

In June 2019 a woman came forward alleging that Gooding Jr. squeezed her breast without consent during an interaction at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, subsequently leading to his arrest, according to Hollywood Reporter.

A few months later, more women came forward with sexual abuse allegations, and two additional charges were laid against the actor, according to Hollywood Reporter. These charges included a server who alleged that Gooding Jr. pinched her buttocks and made sexually suggestive remarks toward her, reported the outlet. (RELATED: Woman Who Accused Cuba Gooding Jr. Of Groping Her Wins Lawsuit)

Cuba Gooding Jr — accused by dozens of women of sexual assault, some rape — just pleaded guilty to misdemeanor forcible touching charges. His lawyer Frank Rothman stunned the court when he interrupted a victim during her impact statement and accused her of being delusional. pic.twitter.com/4yu4nf3mjo — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) April 13, 2022

Gooding originally denied any wrongdoing and maintained his innocence by pleading not guilty to six misdemeanor counts, according to Hollywood Reporter. As many as 30 women have come forward with allegations against Gooding, according to the New York Times.

Gooding’s legal matters were put off several times as a result of pandemic-related delays, but as a result of today’s proceedings, he has managed to avoid a criminal record altogether, according to The Hollywood Reporter.