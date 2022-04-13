Howie Mandel To Host New Game Show Called ‘Bullsh*t.’ Here’s A Sneak Peek

Howie Mandel’s hot new Netflix game show “Bullsh*t” airs April 27 and gives contestants a chance to win, even if they’re clueless about the right answers.

Most game shows rely on accurate answers to trivia questions, but not this one. “Bullsh*t” puts a twist on the usual rules by welcoming incorrect answers, according to People. Contestants are able to lie their way to the big money prize as long as they are able to convince their opponents that they’re answering the questions correctly, reported the outlet. “I don’t really like trivia, but I love bullsh*t” said Mandel in the trailer video for the show.

I can’t wait for everyone to see. And that’s not Bullsh*t https://t.co/SPdgSbB9la — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) March 23, 2022

Contestants of any intellectual level are able to join this show as long as they’re convincing enough to fib their way to the finish line, according to People. The players of this unique show will “work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers,” according to the trailer video. (RELATED: ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Has A Very Dark History, New Documentary Claims)

Players that have been duped with very convincing yet wildly incorrect answers can be heard saying, “I don’t believe you,” and “I didn’t buy any of that,” as well as a female contestant admitting to the others “I was lying.” The competition has the potential of becoming intense, with lies and truths colliding on the show, according to People.