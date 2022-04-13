‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Solicit A Minor

“Game of Thrones” actor Joseph Gatt was arrested and taken into police custody Wednesday after being investigated for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit communications online with a minor.

Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Gatt’s residence April 6 at roughly 4:45 a.m., according to a statement released by the LAPD. Information provided to the police alleged that he had “been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines,” according to the police statement.

‘Game Of Thrones’ Joseph Gatt actor arrested for contacting a minor online for a sexual offense. https://t.co/Xhzs9i46RM — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2022

Gatt was subsequently arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for “Contact with a Minor for Sexual Offense,” according to the police statement. The actor was then reportedly released the same day he was taken into custody, on $5,000 bail, TMZ reported. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Will Premiere August 21 On HBO)

The investigation into Gatt is ongoing, and police have appealed to the public for any information pertaining to the case. The LAPD is attempting to discover if there are any additional victims connected to this case, according to the police statement.

The 50-year old actor is best known for playing the role of Thenn Warg in “Game of Thrones” and has also appeared in “Thor” and “Star Trek Into Darkness.”

Information on how to contact police with this information can be found on their official website.