‘Girls Gone Wild’ Has A Very Dark History, New Documentary Claims

TNT released a trailer Tuesday for “Girls Gone Wild Exposed” and it takes aim at “the very dark history” behind the “Girls Gone Wild” empire.

Females featured in wet t-shirt contests, spring break parties and other wild events courtesy of “Girls Gone Wild” have come forward to share their alleged personal experiences in a special 2-hour debut of TNT’s “Rich & Shameless,” according to the New York Post. The program is set to be released April 23. Their stories are expected to include behind-the-scenes details, with one woman coming forward to say, “It was the worst night of my life,” the outlet reported.

The adult entertainment business took the 2000s by storm, but that reportedly came at the expense of the many women that were allegedly exploited for the footage.

Numerous women have taken aim at the show and its creator, Joe Francis, citing the many horrors that they allegedly experienced in “dark back rooms with Francis.” Many women said that they were “coerced to take part in actions far more sinister than flashing on a beach,” according to a press release that was highlighted by the New York Post. (RELATED: Jeffrey Toobin Suggests ‘Kiddie Porn’ Guidelines Are Outdated In Internet Age)

“There was clearly a darker side to the ‘Girls Gone Wild’ empire,” one woman said in the video.

Another woman breaks down in tears and said, “I was tricked into a child pornography film.”

“Alarm bells went off when the camera guy left,” said one woman, as yet another female said she had no idea a suggestive image of her would be used on the cover of a DVD released by “Girls Gone Wild.”

The mastermind behind “Girls Gone Wild,” Francis was once envied for his seemingly endless list of celebrity friends and social and financial clout. Francis is accused of making a lot of money off of scantily clad, often intoxicated women that he encountered, while, as one woman said, “you don’t have to pay the actors, and if you do, it’s with a t-shirt.”

“People were totally unaware of what this guy was up to. There was clearly a darker side to the ‘Girls Gone Wild’ empire,” revealed a voice within the trailer.

Am audio recording of a fight between Francis and his estranged wife will also be featured in the special. Francis has been arrested several times and has faced charges including false imprisonment, assault causing great bodily injury and dissuading a witness, according to the New York Post.