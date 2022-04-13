Gov. Greg Abbott Removes Vehicle Inspections At Busy Border Bridge After Facing Pressure From Mexico

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that inspections for trucks crossing the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge would be eased amid pressure from Mexico and truckers.

Abbott recently called for a directive that would increase vehicle inspections at the border. The directive gathered criticism from the Mexican government and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who claimed that the actions were unnecessary and would lead to a greater problem for U.S. supply chains.

Many truckers also complained that the inspections would make them wait from three to five hours to continue their delivery of supplies when it would previously take about 30 minutes. (RELATED: Strain On The Supply Chain’: Truckers Are Livid Over Texas Gov. Abbott’s Border Security Measures)

“It’s a mess … that’s most immediately felt by the motor carriers that are trying to get freight to its destination. But, ultimately, that’ll be felt around the country. From Michigan to Manhattan to Minnesota, it’s just the way it works with freight coming up through the border,” CEO and President of the Texas Trucking Association John D. Esparza told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Abbott and the governor of Nuevo León, Mexico, Samuel Garcia, met at the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge and agreed at the press conference to sign an agreement that would end the increased vehicular inspections in Texas.

The agreement would also ensure that the Mexican state of Nuevo León would increase its security measures to prevent narcotics and other illegal items from being smuggled through the U.S. southern border.

