Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Allegedly Filming Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom

Tennessee police arrested a 31-year-old registered sex offender after police said he tried to film a mother and her two-year-old child, The News & Observer reported.

James B. Josey III, who was on parole, was charged with felony invasion of privacy April 8, according to a Nashville Police Department news release. The suspect was allegedly filming the mother and child in a Whataburger bathroom.

“A woman who had taken her two-year-old child into the restroom on March 27 noticed a phone pressed against the open gap between the two stalls,” the release said. “The mother yelled at the individual, causing a man (Josey) to quickly flee from the stall and the restaurant.”

After Josey allegedly fled, a Whataburger staff member followed him and said he is a former employee of the national fast-food chain.

Josey was previously convicted of observation without consent in 2015 and has a rap sheet dating back to 2009 that includes violation of sex offender registry requirements, unlawful photography in violation of privacy and evading arrest, according to the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

#GROSS Parolee and registered sex offender, 31-year-old James B. Josey III, was charged with the invasion of privacy for hiding in a stall of the women’s restroom at the Hermitage Whataburger restaurant and using his cell phone to video people. https://t.co/7ip9t5vP0I — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) April 8, 2022

Youth Services detectives said in the release that Josey admitted to “videoing in women’s restrooms for sexual gratification.”

The registered sex offender’s bond is set at $2,500 and the state of Tennessee is expected to file a parole violation warrant against Josey, according to Nashville Police.