Laura Ingraham Calls Trump And Hannity’s Endorsement Of Dr. Oz A ‘Mistake’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called former President Donald Trump and her colleague Sean Hannity’s endorsement of Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz a “mistake” Tuesday.

Trump endorsed Oz’s candidacy Saturday, saying Oz will be “most able” to defeat a “radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm” to the U.S. Ingraham played footage of Oz discussing red flag laws and claiming a fetal heart is not beating at six weeks gestation, then asked former Trump-era senior counsel Kellyanne Conway if the endorsement was a mistake.

“Was it a mistake, Kellyanne?” Ingraham asked.

“I think that it confused many Republicans and conservatives in Pennsylvania because they’ve seen Oz at his own words on video about [being] against guns, for abortion, praising Hillary Clinton as one of the most brilliant women, smartest women he’s ever met, being for Obamacare and so on and so forth,” Conway said.

Ingraham again pressed Conway about if the endorsement was a mistake and said Hannity’s endorsement is not “inconsequential” for the former president. (RELATED: ‘Dangerous And Stupid’: Laura Ingraham Rips Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Calls For Putin’s Assassination)

“Hannity I believe endorsed Oz, and I think that’s probably not inconsequential for President Trump,” Ingraham said. “You wouldn’t answer the question whether it was a mistake. I think it was a mistake to endorse Oz. I’ll say it, I’m not afraid to say it. It was a mistake to endorse Oz. I think he’s probably the greatest guy ever, this is nothing personal, but I think it was a mistake.”

Conway defended the endorsement, arguing it was “personal” for the former president and saying there’s hope Trump remains involved in the race. She also said she believed Oz’s two “rookie mistakes” were going to Hollywood during a Republican primary and keeping his dual citizenship to Turkey.

Oz has faced criticism from conservatives for hosting a doctor on his show who reportedly promoted hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgeries for children in 2013. He also has personal ties to major pharmaceutical and technology companies.