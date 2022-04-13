Editorial

Matthew Stafford Buys Two Awesome Houses In Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams and wife Kelly Hall react after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Matthew Stafford has bagged a pair of houses in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback bought two awesome estates for $11 million, according to Front Office Sports. One of the houses is 3,600 square feet and the other is 2,400 square feet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Both were previously owned by rapper Drake. You can check out photos of the estates in the tweet from FOS below.

Is Matthew Stafford crushing life or is Matthew Stafford crushing life? The answer is an overwhelming yes. In just the past few months, he won the Super Bowl, got a brand new contract with the Rams and he now owns two new houses.

If that’s not winning, I don’t know what is. The dude doesn’t know what it means to lose. Ever since he left Detroit, he’s been dominating in all aspects of his life.

Now, are these the biggest houses we’ve ever seen? Not even close, but you can tell they’re both very nice. Seeing as how real estate is expensive in Los Angeles, it’s not hard to understand why Stafford had to shell out $11 million for the two houses.

Still, they’re both very nice, and I’d love to live in either of them!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Let us know in the comments what you think of Stafford’s new places!