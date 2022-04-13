Judge Rules Case Against Former Clinton Campaign Lawyer Will Proceed

The case against a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting surrounding alleged links between the Trump organization and Russia will be allowed to proceed, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Michael Sussmann, a Democratic lawyer with ties to Clinton’s 2016 campaign, was charged last year by special counsel John Durham. Sussmann filed a motion to dismiss the case in February. A subsequent filing from Durham called the motion to dismiss “absurd.”

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, in Wednesday’s court filing, outlined the charges Sussmann is facing and ultimately ruled that he failed to offer “legal authority” proving he did not give a materially false statement.

“While Sussmann is correct that certain statements might be so peripheral or unimportant to a relevant agency decision or function to be immaterial under § 1001 as matter of law, the Court is unable to make that determination as to this alleged statement before hearing the government’s evidence. Any such decision must therefore wait until trial,” Cooper ruled.