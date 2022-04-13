Additional Charges Brought Against Parents In Alleged Murder Of 8-Year-Old Son

Additional charges have been brought against an Illinois couple whose alleged abuse resulted in the death of their eight-year-old son, according to the Peoria Journal Star.

Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker were both charged with six counts of murder in the death of their son, Navin, according to the Peoria Journal Star. The couple allegedly starved their son, locked him in his room and tied him up, the outlet reported. While the couple was initially charged with first-degree murder in late March, also according to the outlet, additional charges were added following the discovery of text messages between the pair that detailed their alleged abuse.

A grand jury indicted Jones and Walker on the six counts of first-degree murder, Bakersfield Now reported. Prosecutor Jodi M. Hoos confirmed that the pair was indicted Tuesday during a press conference.

Navin was found unresponsive on March 29, which prompted his mother to call 911, according to Week.com. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the boy to the hospital, where he later died, the Peoria Journal Star reported. He weighed 30 pounds at the time of his death, and autopsy results indicated signs of physical abuse on the boy’s body, including ligature marks, the outlet said. In addition, a rope was used to keep the door to the boy’s room shut and “there was urine and feces all over the room.” (RELATED: Army Civilian IT Leader Allegedly Ran Child Sex Abuse Ring, Compromised National Security)

Navin’s parents allegedly had run-ins with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the Daily Journal reported. Navin reportedly tested positive for narcotics when he was born in 2013, the Daily Journal said. DCFS was also alerted about a 2017 spanking incident involving Jones, which resulted in bruising to Navin, as well as other incidents involving his siblings.

Navin had been placed under the care of his grandmother in 2017, according to the outlet. In 2021, a family emergency prompted Navin’s grandmother to leave him with his parents, who refused to return him to his grandmother despite her serving as his legal guardian.