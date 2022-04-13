REPORT: Subway Shooting Suspect Allegedly Called Cops On Himself

The suspect in the mass shooting Tuesday during rush hour on a subway in Brooklyn allegedly called police on himself, according to an NBC New York report.

Frank James, 62, allegedly called a Crime Stoppers tip line himself immediately before being arrested Wednesday, NBC New York reported Wednesday.

NEW: Police sources say they believe Frank James called the Crime Stoppers tip line himself. “This is Frank. You guys are looking for me…my phone is about to die,” the sources say the caller said. https://t.co/UvSvKzPhs0 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 13, 2022

“This is Frank. You guys are looking for me … my phone is about to die,” James allegedly said, reported NBC New York.

James allegedly told police he was at a McDonald’s on the Lower East Side, NBC New York reported. However, police did not find him at McDonald’s.

Police reportedly found James on a nearby street corner after driving around the McDonald’s.

James allegedly told police that he had been waiting for them all day when he was found, according to NBC New York. (RELATED: REPORT: At Least 10 People Shot, Several In Critical Condition After Shooting On NYC Subway)

“We hope this arrest brings solace to the people of New York,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, reported NBC New York. “We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run.”

James is accused of setting off smoke grenades and opening fire at a Brooklyn subway station and injuring 29 people Tuesday morning.

James is charged with one count of knowingly committing a violent attack with a dangerous weapon on mass transportation with the intent to cause death and serious bodily injury to New York City transit riders, according to NBC New York.