Quarterback JT Daniels Transfers To West Virginia

Quarterback JT Daniels has found his new team.

The former Georgia quarterback announced Wednesday afternoon that he’s taking his talents to Morgantown play for the West Virginia Mountaineers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out his commitment post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jtdaniels

Even before playing a single snap for WVU, there’s no doubt that Daniels is already one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12. He has a great arm and was a five star recruit coming out of high school.

There’s no question at all that Daniels can play, and he will immediately step in as QB1 in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are now his team. There’s no question about that at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jtdaniels

Let’s not forget that Daniels was the presumed starter at Georgia until Stetson Bennett took his spot following some health issues. With Georgia playing well and ultimately winning the national title, the Bulldogs couldn’t put Bennett back on the bench.

Now, Daniels is headed to WVU and he should be primed for a huge year.

Welcome to the world of college football. Things can change very quickly!