Quinnipiac Poll: Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks To 33%

President Joe Biden’s approval rating sank to a new low of 33%, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

The April poll found 33% of voters approved of Biden’s handling as president, while 54% disapproved. Broken down by party lines, Republicans disapprove 93-3%. Democrats approve 76-12%.

More than half of Independent voters disapprove of the 46th president’s handling, with only 26% offering approval.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,412 U.S. adults nationwide from April 7th – 11th. The margin of error was +/- 2.6 percentage points.

74% of Americans think worst of war in Ukraine is yet to come; more than 8 in 10 think #VladimirPutin is a war criminal https://t.co/QlghaIyUvm #UkraineRussia — Quinnipiac University Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) April 13, 2022

Biden’s support has waned in recent months among Independent and Hispanic voters.

A December poll from The Wall Street Journal found Republicans have made rapid gains with the Hispanic voting demographic. When asked which party they would back if the 2022 Congressional midterm election were today, 37% of Hispanic voters said they would support the Republican congressional candidate, and 37% said they would favor the Democrat. (RELATED: POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Crashes To 24% With Independents)

Democratic pollster John Anzalone, whose company conducted The Wall Street Journal poll, along with the firm of Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, said the Hispanic vote is something “we’re going to have to fight for.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question Monday, asking about the president’s low approval ratings. “I think that the president recognizes that the country is still grappling with a small number of challenges that impact people and their everyday lives, whether that is a continuing fight with a pandemic that has been going on for several years or the fact that costs are going up. Some of those are a result of the actions of President Putin — yes, as it relates to gas prices — but others are related to impacts of COVID-19 and impacts on the supply chain.”

“So, what our focus is and his focus continues to be: on solutions to address these challenges, and keeping our heads down and trying to continue to deliver for the American people,” she added.